Ricky T To Perform In Asia

Saint Lucia’s reigning Power Soca Monarch Ricky T is currently in Japan where he will perform at the Japan Soca Weekend slated for September 20 to 23.
He will headline the Rum ‘N Bass event at the famed R3 Club Lounge in Tokyo – known for its mix of international sounds including hip-hop, Afrobeats and in a few days – live Saint Lucian soca.
The country feels like the other side of the world with its more than 13-hour time difference from home. It’s a humble thing to know people that far know and love my music enough to bring me here for their Carnival. I am looking forward to bringing Lucian vibe to the fans of soca and enjoying some of Japan,” he says.
Ricky T is the first Saint Lucian soca artiste invited to perform in Japan. It’s one more country to conquer for an artiste who has flown Saint Lucia’s flag all over the world.
Following his performance in East Asia – he and his team will make their way to Southeast Asia and Bali Carnival slated for September 26 to October 2.
“I don’t take these kinds of opportunities for granted. I know it’s hard work that is paying off and I am grateful for it all,” says Ricky T.
Ricky T is accompanied on this trip by the CEO of his Stratosphere Muzic label Courtney Louis.
SOURCE: Stratosphere Muzic
