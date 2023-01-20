Richard Lewis says thanks

Black Immigrant Daily News

My dear brothers and sisters, and all the wonderful residents of St John’s Rural West, it is with deep emotion that I say thanks to you for displaying your full trust in me to be your representative in Parliament for the next five years.

My overwhelming victory at the polls was achieved because of the unwavering belief you have in me and our mutual love for our great community.

The Lewis family and the great team that fought for our victory wish to thank all who voted for me.

For those who did not vote for me, I hope to gain your confidence as we move forward.

Let us work together to advance our community.

To God be the Glory!

Richard S. Lewis

Rural West Branch

