Richard Frederick Promises To Publicise Findings Of NHC Audit

Housing Minister Richard Frederick, declaring that governance is not supposed to be secretive, has promised to go public with the findings of a National Housing Corporation (NHC) audit.

“The NHC had not been audited in years even if the law demands that audited financials ought to be done every year and tabled in parliament,” he observed.

At the same time, the Minister explained that the government felt it necessary to put specific allegations regarding the NHC to rest.

” I can tell you so far there seem to be some anomalies as it relates to registration of title documents and the like but I can’t say too much. I am waiting for the auditors to conduct a thorough investigation by which time Saint Lucians will really be apprised of what was going on within the chambers of the NHC,” the Castries Central MP explained.

Frederick said once the authorities contract the audit firm and draw up the terms of reference, there will be a timeline.

“I undertake to make public the results of the audit,” he asserted. ” We are the servants of the people – we are working for the people so we must tell the people what their business is,” the Housing Minister said.

