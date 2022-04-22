Richard Frederick: Political Divisions Hindering Development – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Housing and Local Government Minister Richard Frederick has indicated that political divisions are a stumbling block to Saint Lucia’s development.

The Castries Central MP spoke Thursday at a ceremony to unveil the ‘Alex Bousquet Corner’ dedicated to the memory of the late Daher Broadcasting Service (DBS) reporter who passed away in October last year.

“In this country, ladies and gentlemen, we are usually averse to giving jack his jacket. Everything in this country is hinged on political allegiance or political loyalty,” Frederick declared.

“If one is not a member of your party you shoot down his or her ability,” the Minister asserted.

– Advertisement –

But he explained that should not be the way.

According to Frederick, those divisions hinder development resulting in ‘square pegs in round holes.’

He recalled that although Serenity Park in Castries was his brainchild, politics reared its ugly head while he was away from the political arena.

Serenity Park, Castries

The MP referred to a decision to remove a plaque at the park that ‘simply said’ he opened the facility, which had not been named after him.

“We can, as a country, do better than that,” Frederick declared.

Serenity Park officially opened to the public on May 15th, 2011.

At the time, Frederick was Minister of Urban Renewal.

But In February 2019, under the United Workers Party (UWP) administration, the facility in in Castries was renamed the Sir George William Mallet Serenity Park after the late former UWP Castries Central MP and former Governor General .

The renaming saw the unveiling of a plaque with the new name.

Frederick, who at the time had taken a respite from elective politics, was reelected as MP for Castries Central in the July 26, 2021 general elections running as an independent candidate.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre whose Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) swept to power in the elections, invited Frederick to join the cabinet.

– Advertisement –