Richard Frederick Lauds CCC For Post-Carnival Cleanup

By Keira St. Rose
Minister for Local Government and Parliamentary Representative for Castries Central, Richard Frederick, has praised the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) for its diligent cleanup efforts after Carnival.
“I drove the streets around 5:30 this morning (July 16th), and I was pleased to see the cleanliness of the city,” said Frederick.
He further acknowledged the CCC’s commitment to ensuring the city clean up by the early hours of July 17th.
The Castries Central MP assured St. Lucia Times that cleaning crews would have been at work early on Wednesday, the day after Carnival.
“When St. Lucians come out to work, the place will be clean in its entirety. So I want to give them kudos for that,” he said regarding the CCC cleanup crew.
In addition to official commendation, carnival revelers have also been mindful of not littering.
Elaina Charles, Xuvo Band reveler, noted, “Knowing better, so doing better.”
She highlighted efforts within her band to utilize reusable cups for drinks, thereby reducing litter and ensuring responsible garbage disposal measures were in place.
