Reunion Primary, Sir Ira Simmons Secondary Claim Schools Calypso Crown – St. Lucia Times

After an exciting day of riveting performances by 16 primary and secondary schools, Calypsonians; Darnel, from Reunion Primary and Yandi J from Sir Ira Simmons Secondary have won the 2023 National Schools Calypso Crown.

Darnel gave a captivating performance of his calypso, entitled “Children in Crisis” and Yandi J as Father Time singing “Passage of Time” had the crowd singing along to their songs.

All the calypsonians delivered songs focusing on some of society’s gravest issues including violence, social media and the future of the youth. The competition was divided into the Infant/Primary and Secondary Schools Division. The winners for each division are:

Rank

Infant/Primary

Secondary

Winner

Reunion Primary

Sir Ira Simmons Secondary

1st Runner- Up

Ave Maria Girls Primary

Castries Comprehensive Secondary

2nd Runner- Up

Piaye Combined

Micoud Secondary

3rd Runner- Up

Mongouge Combined

St. Mary’s College

This year’s competition was held at the Vigie Sports Complex, after having outgrown its traditional home, the National Cultural Centre.

The winners and qualifying schools in this year’s competition received several prizes from the sponsors including laptops, head phones, grocery and dinner vouchers and experiences like Splash Island Water Park.

Sponsors for the 2023 National Schools Calypso Competition include title sponsor, National Lotteries Authority, platinum sponsor, Piton Malt/Crystal Clear, gold sponsors, Courts Ready Cash, Radio Caribbean International, and Flow.

Other sponsors include The Wave, Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC), First Citizens Investment Services, KFC, Rubis, Splash Island Water Park, Trim Riding Stables, Massy Stores, and The Right Angle.

To stay informed on updates on Junior Carnival and information on all other carnival events, go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @juniorcarnivalsaintlucia and @carnivalsaintlucia for more.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee. Headline photo Darnel (L) & Yandi J

