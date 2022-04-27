Return Of Gros Islet Friday Night Rescheduled – Vendors ‘Very Excited’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Gros Islet MP Kenson Casimir has announced the rescheduling of the Gros Islet Friday night event, originally slated for Friday.

On his Facebook page, Casimir disclosed that the event would resume on Friday, May 6.

“I have been in consultation with the president of the vendors association and he is satisfied with the new date as our government has pledged to continue to provide support to the execution of next week’s event,” the Minister for Youth Development and Sports wrote.

“We look forward to a successful Gros Islet Friday Night reopening come next week May 6,” Casimir said.

The President of the Gros Islet Vendors’ Association, Nehemiah Charles, responded to the rescheduling of the event by asserting that members prefer to play it safe, ensuring that everything is in place for hosting the street party’s return after almost three years.

“We don’t want to rush,” Charles told St Lucia Times, adding that the organisers want to ensure everyone’s safety.

He listed traffic management, requirements of the Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO), the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) and the police, waste management, and observing COVID-19 protocols as matters being addressed.

In addition, the Vendors’ Association President spoke of the need to ensure there’s running water and toilets.

Charles told St Lucia Times that the absence of the Gros Islet Friday Night event had affected vendors’ livelihood.

Nevertheless, he disclosed that they were very excited over the resumption.

“As I told them ‘Get your coolers ready. Get your tables ready – get everything ready, your health cards, everything so when it starts everybody is ready and everything goes smoothly,” Charles told St Lucia Times.

Headline photo: Gros Islet Friday Night stock image (Stan Bishop photo)

