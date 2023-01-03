Results of Sunday’s NBA games

Black Immigrant Daily News

Ja Morant scored 35 points, and Tyus Jones added 18 as Memphis Grizzlies snatched a close game in the fourth quarter to beat Sacramento Kings 118-108 in the NBA last night.

De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento Kings with 19 points.

Denver Nuggets defeated Boston Celtics 123-111 in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims.

Washington Wizards defeated a short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 118-95 to record their season-best, fifth consecutive victory.

