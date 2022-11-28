Results of last night’s NBA games

Black Immigrant Daily News

Ja Morant posted a triple-double 27 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, and scored the go-ahead basket with 13.9 seconds left for Memphis Grizzles, who fended off a fourth-quarter comeback by New York Knicks to escape with a 127-123 victory in the NBA last night.

RJ Barrett scored 22 points and Julius Randle, 14 points and 10 rebounds, had a double-double for New York Knicks, who have lost two straight and four of five.

Brooklyn Nets defeated Portland Trail Blazers 111-97; Golden State Warriors beat Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114; Loa Angeles Clippers won from Indiana Pacers 114-100, and Miami Heat cruised past Atlanta Hawks 106-98.

Boston Celtics won from Washington Wizards 130-121; Cleveland Cavaliers gained a 102-94 win over Detroit Pistons; Philadelphia 76ers outplayed Orlando Magic 133-103, and Milwaukee Bucks secured a 124-115 victory over Dallas Mavericks.

