Residents Prepared To Take Legal Action Over Noise Pollution In Rodney Bay – St. Lucia Times

Concerned residents have announced they are willing to take legal action in response to noise pollution from restaurants and bars in Rodney Bay.

“We have come together as a community and firmly established that we are approaching the final straw,” the residents disclosed in a release.

They said their numbers are growing.

And the residents have explained that as a first step, they attempted to communicate with the establishments causing the problem, some of which have been understanding but others not.

A law enforcement source told St. Lucia Times that the aggrieved residents could file a court injunction.

“That has happened in Saint Lucia in the case of a private entertainer. That business is shut to this day,” the source recalled.

Regarding law enforcement, the official explained that police officers could warn the noise polluters and, if the offenders fail to respond, the officers could seize amplifying equipment.

“The other thing the police can do is you need a permit to play loud music in most instances. If the person continues playing noise to the detriment of others, the police can refuse to issue it as has been done before,” the source told St. Lucia Times.

Nevertheless, the law enforcement source stated that the definition of ‘loud’ is primarily subjective.

“How do we determine loud? Loud to you may be soft to me or mellow to me, and therefore, you would need to be able to measure the decibel level. Do we have the capacity in Saint Lucia? No. Not at this moment,” the source stated.

“However, one can understand when somebody explains, ‘The music was that loud, and I could not hear myself. It knocked off the glasses from my shelf.’ That would tell you how loud something was or vibrates the entire building. It may be a bit difficult for legal purposes because you cannot measure that noise. But you can describe it,” the source explained.

In addition, the law enforcement source said from 2:00 am, loud music should stop.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, in general, noises that fall below 70 decibels do not harm your ears.

But the website explained that damage could occur when noises are above that level.

As a rule of thumb, it said if you have to shout to be heard by someone an arm’s length away, you’re being exposed to too much noise.

