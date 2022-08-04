Rescuers race to free miners trapped in flooded mine in Mexico

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon, when the miners encountered an abandoned tunnel with water that flooded the mine, authorities said.

Rescuers managed to extract five people from the mine on Wednesday, and are now working to pump water out of the flooded area, according to National Coordinator of Civil Protection, Laura Velazquez, who is overseeing the rescue operation.

“We have not slept, we are working day and night, uninterrupted,” said Velazquez on Thursday.

“We are strategically putting pumps in each of these wells to be able to extract the greatest amount of water and have immediate access to the mines and rescue the miners as soon as possible,” she said.

