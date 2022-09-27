Reports of Land Slippage At The Barre De L’Isle ‘Untrue’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport has denied reports of a land slippage at the Barre de L’ Isle.

The denial came in a statement on Tuesday morning from Communications Officer Miguel Fevrier.

Fevrier noted that reports started circulating on social media and instant messaging platforms regarding land slippage at the Barre de L’Isle due to rains Saint Lucia has been experiencing.

But he disclosed that a technical team went to the area and confirmed that “nothing has happened.”

“Vehicles have been able to traverse both ways, and there is no evidence of any slippage,” Fevrier disclosed.

He declared that the reports of slippage are untrue.

