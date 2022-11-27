Report: Pierre To Visit Taiwan – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre will begin a five-day visit to Taiwan on Monday, according to that country’s Central News Agency (CNA).

Quoting a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) release, CNA said Pierre’s delegation would include Shawn A. Edward, Minister of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training; Evaristus Jn. Marie, Chair of the National Insurance Corporation; and Chairman of Saint Lucia Development Bank Daryl Raymond.

The MOFA release said the Saint Lucia Prime Minister would meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

It said the meeting would discuss bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

During the visit from November 28-December 2, Pierre will also meet with Premier Su Tseng-chang and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, the MOFA said.

