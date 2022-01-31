‘Rent To Own’ On the Cards For CDC Apartments – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Housing Minister Richard Frederick says a ‘rent to own’ initiative is in the works for the CDC apartments.

“Basically we’ll be rolling out the rent to own where you actually rent the apartment and you own it after a period of time,” the Castries Central MP disclosed Monday.

Frederick explained that the process of conceptualising the programme is underway.

“Once that is done it will be about empowering our people once and for all,” he said.

– Advertisement –

In October last year, Frederick announced a waiver of outstanding debt owed by all tenants of the CDC building units, whether residential or commercial, until the end of September 2021.

At the time, he described the measure as ‘another act of utmost goodwill’ that would put approximately $4.2 million in the pockets of Saint Lucians, in keeping with the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) election ‘mantra’ of putting people first.

However, the Minister noted conditions attached to ‘this gratuitous deed.’

First, all tenants would have to pay rent for October and November and sign a new lease agreement.

And in January 2022, the government would start afresh, requiring tenants to sign new leases.

On Monday, Frederick explained that the rent waiver programme was going well.

“We have collected an unprecedented sum. We have collected more money than we actually expected,” the Minister told reporters.

He said everyone seemed to be complying.

“They are happy – they have embraced the whole idea, and so things are running very smoothly. I am pleased about that,” Frederick expressed.

– Advertisement –