Renewed Complaints About Guyabois Road In Saltibus

The Guyabois Road in Saltibus, which residents dubbed the worst maintained in Saint Lucia last year, continues to deteriorate, prompting renewed complaints.
One artist had disclosed that due to the state of the road, she had to shelve plans to construct an art studio.
Other residents lamented that emergency vehicles cannot access their homes, farmers cannot tend to their crops, and the community’s garbage collection has been affected.
Retired United Kingdom paramedic Pierre Reeson and his wife operate a guest cottage in the community.
But Reeson told the St. Lucia Times the couple can’t do much with the business because people cannot access it due to the road’s condition.
Reeson said they had received many promises to upgrade the road.
“It is impossible in places,” he explained.
In December last year, the Ministry of Infrastructure, citing the declaration of 2024 as the Year for Infrastructure, indicated that plans for the Guyabois Road and other roadways would proceed once funding was available.
Reeson has invited officials to travel the Guyabois Road to get first-hand experience and do something constructive.
He presented photographs showing the road’s condition, including an image of a stone that pierced his vehicle tyre on Monday night.
“Six years ago, they redid the drainage, and the road is now so far below the drains that the water can’t go anywhere, so it just washes the surface away,” he lamented.
Reeson told the St. Lucia Times that Guyabois Road is about two and a half miles long, and ninety-nine percent of it is bad.
