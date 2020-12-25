Next Post

Removal of vendors in front of Blue Coral Mall ridiculous - Ras Ipa

Fri Dec 25 , 2020
President of the St Lucia Craft and Dry Goods Vendors Association, Peter “Ras Ipa” Isaac has described the removal of vendors in front of the Blue Coral Mall in Castries

You May Like

Next Post

Removal of vendors in front of Blue Coral Mall ridiculous - Ras Ipa

Fri Dec 25 , 2020
President of the St Lucia Craft and Dry Goods Vendors Association, Peter “Ras Ipa” Isaac has described the removal of vendors in front of the Blue Coral Mall in Castries

You May Like

Next Post

Removal of vendors in front of Blue Coral Mall ridiculous - Ras Ipa

Fri Dec 25 , 2020
President of the St Lucia Craft and Dry Goods Vendors Association, Peter “Ras Ipa” Isaac has described the removal of vendors in front of the Blue Coral Mall in Castries

You May Like