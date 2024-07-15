Relative Says Barre Denis Homicide Victim Was No ‘Troublemaker’

A close relative of Barre Denis homicide victim Kerdel Amedee wants answers following the fatal shooting of the 31-year-old on Sunday.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers learned of the shooting at about 9:30 pm and, on arrival, found an unresponsive male whom a medical practitioner at the OKEU Hospital later pronounced dead.

The relative told St. Lucia Times Amedee, who sustained multiple gunshot injuries, was not a smoker or heavy drinker.

“Not a troublemaker. He was really quiet,’ the male relative disclosed, adding that whosoever was responsible for the homicide would pay.

He said growing up in Barre Denis, the community had never witnessed such violent crime.

“Our area was never like that. It was always people coming together, especially when they had fundraising and parties,” the relative stated.

However, he lamented the sudden occurrence of crime and violence.