Relative Makes Road Safety Appeal After Fatal Laborie Incident

A female relative of Saint Lucia’s latest fatal accident victim has urged road users to exercise greater caution.
The relative’s appeal came after a vehicle struck 41-year-old Kenny Florent, alias ‘Mad’ on the Laborie Highway near Relief Stress Bar on Saturday.
The incident occurred at about 10:30 pm.
Eyewitnesses reported that Florent was crossing the road when the vehicle struck him, and he died at the scene.
“Some people are drinking and driving. They not careful. Some of them sleeping while they driving. They don’t drive slowly. They have speed,” the deceased’s close relative told St. Lucia Times.
She also stated that the authorities must implement traffic control measures, such as speed bumps, near entertainment venues like the one Florent had visited.
“They said he was crossing to go on the other side to take a plate of food when he got struck down by the car,” the woman told St. Lucia Times.
The female relative recalled that she last saw Florent on Friday.
“I gave him some food, he ate and then he left. On Saturday I cook again and waited for him but I did not see him,” she recalled.
Later that day, a male sibling of the deceased called her to announce Florent’s tragic demise.
The relative said Florent, a farmer, would have been 42 years old later this month.
She recalled that he was very helpful and loved to visit karaoke sessions where people often declared that he was the worst singer they had ever heard.
