Rehabilitation Of Coconut Park At Sandy Beach Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) has observed continuous degradation and erosion of the surface area along Sandy Beach with causal links to heavy vehicular traffic and illegal sand mining.

In recent times, attention has been specifically drawn to in the Coconut Park area of Sandy Beach. This is a cause for great concern to the SLNT and various stakeholders within the area who have been collaborating on the implementation of conservation measures to reduce the vulnerability of the area to coastal erosion.

The reduction in stability and functionality of this area of coastline will continue if no action is taken to reduce the damage caused by unregulated vehicular traffic and illegal sand mining.

If this situation is not addressed immediately, the result will be severe coastal erosion and the need for costly remedial and reparation projects along this stretch of the coastline and adjacent roadway as was the case following the heavy rains brought about by the 2013 Christmas Eve trough.

– Advertisement –

It is imperative that action be taken to restore the integrity of Coconut Park, protect road infrastructure and preserve Vieux Fort’s unique natural resources.

In this regard, the SLNT is working with partner agencies such as the Vieux Fort South Constituency Council, Ministry of Infrastructure and the National Conservation Authority to continue implementing recommendations from the area’s rehabilitation plan prepared and agreed upon by community stakeholders in 2015.

The interventions will include the restoration of sand dunes through a combination of rebuilding and revegetating sand banks.

Temporary barriers will be installed during the restoration process to ensure the viability of the plant species used to revegetate the targeted areas.

The public will be provided with information through press releases, the erection of signage, and publication of other awareness materials regarding the intervention.

The SLNT looks forward to continued collaboration with all stakeholders in the implementation of this rapid intervention to prevent further degradation of the coastline. We ask for the public’s understanding as we continue to protect Saint Lucia’s patrimony.

– Advertisement –