Regional Tourism Stakeholders Alerted To The Hazards Of Marine Pollution

Press Release: Marine pollution is an issue of major concern to regional tourism industry stakeholders and the matter has necessitated the commissioning of a consultative report to

better address this crucial situation.

The report conducted by St Lucian marine consultant, Cuthbert Didier, provides comprehensive detail on the myriad of oceanic hazards that has to be dealt with urgently to sustain livelihoods in the ever-developing ‘Blue Economy’.

Cuthbert Didier

The new report proposes several recommendations to address marine pollution from pleasure vessels, notably yachts and tourism centres in the Caribbean islands, and including Jamaica.

Citing increasing economic prospects in store for the marine industry, how significant is the timing of this report / and for further implementation of the recommendations?

“The timing is perfect, in that it was right during Covid and several countries of the Eastern Caribbean and most of the islands involved in the study, their borders were closed so there

was a reduction in traffic,” Didier explained.

“And it was seen firsthand the improvement in the water quality. But, more importantly, the study really highlights the need for pristine, clear, unpolluted waters if they want to

develop the yachting product and really maximize it, in terms of the economic value,” he added.

Heavy emphasis is focused on the ‘black water’ problem – a global issue negatively impacting the industry. Notably, the report seeks to help establish the development of a public- private partnership to reduce marine pollution from such vessels and tourism centres.

The report was commissioned by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHRA), under Component 2 of the GEF IWEco Project, and placed emphasis on eight (8) of

10 islands under the project.

Among the recommendations is for islands – including Antigua and Barbuda; Barbados; Grenada; Saint Lucia; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Vincent and the Grenadines;

and Trinidad and Tobago – to make the use of sewage pump-out facilities at all ports of entry, marinas, boatyards and approved anchorage areas mandatory.

The report also recommends that islands consider the introduction, in the customs declaration forms, of the size of holding tanks of vessels clearing in and out of the state.

In addition, it states, there is a need to implement policy that seals holding tanks of yachts once on dry dock for long-term storage (beyond seven days) in boatyards.

Also, the report recommends that measures should be taken to consider the inclusion of water testing as a prerequisite for the licensing of operations for not only

touristic centres along the coast lines, but also marinas, boatyards, anchorage areas and touristic beaches.

The recommendations were made against the background

of findings, including:

o That while the yachting market had traditionally served a relatively small niche market, it was noted in 2005 that there had been substantial growth over the last two

decades for both charter cruises and bareboating;

o That this, combined with more recent data, confirmed the significant expansion of yachting in the region overthe last 30 years; and

o That continued growth is expected.

Furthermore, the report states that marine pollution, for which solid waste and waste water are among the more prevalent sources, is widespread across the region and

poses a serious threat to the blue economy.

“Waste water management remains a challenge in the Caribbean and in the tourism industry, in particular. In 1996, it was estimated that 75 percent of waste water treatment plants operated by hotels and resorts (so-called package plants) in the Caribbean did not comply with basic effluent discharge criteria,” the report noted.

“Construction of hotels, recreation, and other facilities often leads to increased sewage pollution. Improper sewage management compromises nearshore water quality in many coastal regions.”

Noting the severe hazards posed by the ‘Black water’ dilemma, the report warned: “While these may all negatively impact the quality of seawater and the marine environment in general, the primary concern is black water pollution.

Black water, or sewage pollution from recreational boats, is an increasing problem worldwide, and is of particular concern in popular tourism destinations like the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.”

In 2019, the report states, in five sub-regional territories, namely; Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines

more than one million gallons (1,059,036) of black water and more than 47 million gallons of grey water were generated.

It was further reported that respective islands have taken steps to address the challenge, which includes; legislation and interventions that address, at least in part,

sewage or black water discharge together with waste water treatment systems.

Taking into account some of the problems related to in- house sewage and other inland issues, the report advises that, “Touristic commercial centres should [also] ensure

the management of garbage takes into account recycling and other global best practices. Such centres should be encouraged to implement in-house management systems which address best water quality controls and efficient garbage systems. [Further], black and grey water should be treated in-house at touristic commercial centres and must not at any time be discharged into the coastal water.”

With increasing economic prospects for the Caribbean region -heavily dependent on economic fortunes from the hospitality sector -the marine industry and by extension the yachting sector aptly compliments the thrust for sustainable growth in the field.

Didier notes that it is important for the islands to take on a holistic approach to this crucial issue: “What we need is for all the islands, either collectively or single-handedly to address

and draft policies to control this pollution and further, it may be best to have some sort of collective, uniform legislative framework so that we can regulate this, monitor it, and curb

the huge influx of this grey and black water discharge from visiting yachts.”

While CARPHRA was the lead agency for this exercise, Didier asserts that: “It is very important that this report be distributed to marine operators, ministries of tourism, and to

marketing people.”

The marine consultant adds: “But, most importantly to the private sector persons involved in the yachting sector. I feel that there is also an opportunity in the business component,

especially on anchorage spots to provide a service that’s much

needed that need not be supplied by government agencies.”

