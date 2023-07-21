Regional Integration Organisations Agree To Deepen Strategic Alliances – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Regional organisations have committed to promoting and consolidating the integration of their peoples, and have agreed to deepen the strategic alliance among themselves.

A joint press release to this effect was issued by the Secretariats of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM); the Latin American Economic System (SELA); the Association of Caribbean States (ACS); the Central American Integration System (SICA); the Andean Community (CAN); and the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI).

The organisations participated as observers of the II Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU), in Brussels, 17 – 18 July 2023.

“We express our commitment to support and strengthen the actions of our memberships to renew, promote and consolidate the integration of our peoples, through a constructive and permanent dialogue with full respect for the sovereignty of the peoples, their economic and social rights, and the cultural diversity,” the press release said.

It added: “We agreed to deepen the strategic alliance of our integration schemes in the identification and definition of areas of action, cooperation, capacity building, and regional projection, through the construction of a programmatic matrix that allows us to identify areas of interest and mutual collaboration, with the objective to optimising efforts and resources to respond with concrete actions to the needs of Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The aim is to effectively promote cooperation and convergence among the various regional actors with other international actors, including the European Union, to promote integration for the sustainable development of Latin America and the Caribbean.”

SOURCE: CARICOM Today

