Regional Executives Attend Caribbean Shipping Association Conference In Miami – St. Lucia Times News

The Caribbean Shipping Executives’ Conference (CSEC) of the Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA) began its mid-year conference in Doral, Miami on Monday, May 2 as delegates were urged to ‘put people first’ to improve company culture and overall performance.

That was the message delivered by the conference’s keynote speaker, author and leadership expert, Eduardo Braun, to over 250 shipping executives at the InterContinental Hotel during the CSEC’s 20th staging.

Braun’s presentation on “People First Leadership: Chief Emotions Officer” encouraged attendees to “be the new CEOs” or ‘chief emotions officers’ to influence an organization’s culture and multiply its results.

Adding leadership is anchored by culture which includes vision, people, communication, and decision-making, he shared “every human being has the power to change their culture”, even though some have more authority and people reporting to them.

Earlier in the day, CSA President Marc Sampson, during his welcome address, said the shipping sector continues to redefine ‘essential’ throughout the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when its impact is most evident.

“The CSEC’s longevity and continued relevance are testament to the role that the Association has played in advancing the regional shipping industry since its establishment,” he added.

Sampson said the two-day programme represented issues facing the maritime industry, while noting that the collective decisions taken now will have increasing weight in the coming years.

“More importantly, the respective sessions will allow us to get diverse perspectives and pragmatic solutions on how to deal with these varied issues,” he said.

He continued, “Our vision of the CSA, and by extension, the industry, is one of continued innovation, evolution and sustainability. Our collective efforts to keep the cogs of the international trade machinery going are often unrecognized, but no less important in an increasingly globalized environment.”

Sampson also led a moment of silence for late shipping icons and CSA stalwarts Harriat Maragh, Robert Bell and Nathan Dundas who passed over the previous year.

CSEC HIGHLIGHTS

The other major topics of the conference’s first day included ‘The Importance of Shipping Organisations in Unifying and Advancing Private Maritime Law and Practice’, delivered by Najla King, maritime and blue economy specialist; Future Dredging Plans: ‘Enhancing Safety of Shipping and Facilitate Economic Development,’ presented by Michael Amafo, director of the Maritime Authority Suriname; and ‘Cargo Flows in the Caribbean; Challenges and Opportunities’, presented by consultant Ricardo Sanchez and moderated by Philip Gray, partner at Grayship.

There was also a panel discussion on ‘Beyond the Pandemic – The Role of ICT in The Shipping Industry’, which featured Andre Williams, chief information officer at Jamaica Customs Agency; Rhett Chee Ping, managing director of Gordon Grant; Dwain Powell, director of the Port Community System Operator, The Port Authority of Jamaica; and Glaister Leslie, consulting manager at Voiant; John Gibson, senior manager at Victoria Mutual Group.

The session was moderated by CEO of Advantum, Frances Yeo.

The CSEC, which is the Association’s first in-person conference since its 2019 staging in Jamaica, was moderated by CSA General Manager Milaika Capella Ras, with the vote of thanks delivered by CSA Vice-President and president of the Shipping Association of Jamaica, William Brown.

Source: Caribbean Shipping Association

