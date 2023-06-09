‘Reds’ Perreira Says Judge Daren Sammy On His Performance – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Veteran cricket commentator, Joseph’ Reds’ Perreira, believes people should judge Daren Sammy on his performance as head coach of the West Indies One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 (T20I) teams.

Sammy’s recent appointment has attracted criticism because he did not have a Level Three coaching certificate.

“The matter is all over. Sammy is appointed. He is in UAE, and we just have to judge Sammy on the success he may have. He’s got the qualifier. Hopefully, the West Indies will qualify. He’s got a challenge against India in the West Indies, and of course later in the year in December he has a series against England. I think then we will be able to judge the work of Sammy and the impact he has had,” Perreira told St. Lucia Times.

“Don’t forget we have had a very poor run under Phil Simmons, so Sammy has got an opportunity to show that he could be a winning coach,” the veteran cricket commentator observed.

“I think he will get very good advice from Carl Hooper and I think that was a wise choice in putting together his backroom staff,” Perreira stated.

He said Cricket West Indies might have to address the Level Three coaching certificate issue in the future.

“They have decided after about six coaches that they had over the last ten, twelve years, who all had Level Three and experience etc. People from Australia and other parts of the world, Otis Gibson for example, Phil Simmons, that despite Level Three, they didn’t produce a winning West Indies team,” Perreira asserted.

“We have had a terrible run,” he lamented.

“The information I got was that Sammy seemed to be well-prepared for the interview. His presentation was very good,” Perreira told St. Lucia Times.

“I think he was able to convince the panel that he could be a motivator – he could be pulling people together, asking them to work harder, asking them to have the traditional pride that the West Indies once had, and maybe getting some to turn their backs on some of the white ball franchise that they are going off to in the past and becoming unavailable,” he declared.

