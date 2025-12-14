Local News
Recycling pilot exposes missing links as Jua Kali prepares Phase Two
14 December 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
laurah john's social enterprise, jua kali ltd, has concluded a groundbreaking pop-up recycling pilot in partnership with massy stores, successfully diverting 24 tonnes of waste from saint lucia's landfills. despite structural challenges that led to 7 tonnes of material being dumped, john is now moving into phase two, focusing on building a local manufacturing base and decentralised infrastructure to support a true circular economy.
