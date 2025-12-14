Local football leagues get Licensing Tips Young voters hopeful, demanding more Business voices demand more on tech, tourism, culture Excellent all-round effort leads Saint Lucia U23 past Dominica Driver arrested after high‑speed chase ends in crash CIP CEO defends programme’s integrity
Recycling pilot exposes missing links as Jua Kali prepares Phase Two

14 December 2025
laurah john's social enterprise, jua kali ltd, has concluded a groundbreaking pop-up recycling pilot in partnership with massy stores, successfully diverting 24 tonnes of waste from saint lucia's landfills. despite structural challenges that led to 7 tonnes of material being dumped, john is now moving into phase two, focusing on building a local manufacturing base and decentralised infrastructure to support a true circular economy.

