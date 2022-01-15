Recruitment Agency Seeks Candidates For Employment In Canada – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– As the COVID-19 pandemic and economic factors continue to threaten employment in the Caribbean, a call has been issued to qualified nationals from select regional territories to take up job opportunities in Canada.

The call comes from Eagles Recruiting Services, a licensed recruitment company based in

Dominica, which, since 2019, has been recruiting people from the region for various fields of employment in Canada.

Eagles Recruiting Services helps Canadian companies hire seasonal or year-round, low-skilled or high-skilled foreign staff. It serves various industries, including hospitality, food processing, service, warehousing, construction, automotive, agriculture, mining, cleaning, manufacturing, and electricity.

According to Nadia Lorde, General Manager of Eagles Recruiting Services, vacancies now exist for Cooks, Amusement Park Attendants (seasonal), Guest Services (seasonal), General Farm Labourers, Construction Roofers, Carpenters, General Packing Labourers, Auto Body Technicians, and Welders.

The call is open to applicants from the following countries: St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, Montserrat, Dominica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

The employer will be paying to get each candidate Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) approved. The employer will also pay each candidate’s air ticket to Canada, and will make the necessary arrangements to meet and greet the candidates at the airport.

The employer will also assist the candidates in locating suitable accommodation; however, the candidates will be responsible for their accommodation fees. (Per government requirements, employers are required to help workers find housing).

Eagles Recruiting Services has a team of specialists in the Caribbean and Africa and also works with Immigration Professionals licensed by The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC).

“For some of employment positions, candidates can become permanent residents after a period of time and based on their performance,” Lorde said.

Lorde said she started her business after realizing the plight many Caribbean nationals face in finding employment within the region.

“Being from the Caribbean myself, I’m familiar with the low wages that are offered here,” she said. “So I took the opportunity with an open mind and open hands to try to help my Caribbean people gain employment in other countries. In doing so, they also get the opportunity to expand their skills set and educate themselves. This allows them to eventually return to their home countries and be better skilled in their various fields.”

Deadline for applications for the Amusement Park Attendant positions is Wednesday, January 19, 2022, while applications for the other vacancies remain open indefinitely.

Applicants should send their applications that include their personal information and job experience to [email protected]

Candidates will be subjected to three interviews: the initial interview to be done by Eagles

Recruiting Services, the second by the agency in Canada, and the third by the employer.

All interviews will be done virtually via Zoom.

Very importantly, candidates applying for any of the positions must be vaccinated for COVID- 19, as is required by the immigration process. Employers are also requiring that candidates be vaccinated before they even schedule an interview.

