Record Heat Impacting Minibus Operations

The President of the Gros Islet Minibus Association, Danny Edward, has raised concern about the impact of increased heat due to climate change on bus drivers and passengers.
Edward highlighted to St. Lucia Times that extreme heat affects driversfinancially by increasing fuel consumption due to more frequent use of air conditioning.
Edward also pointed out that a lack of proper bus terminals means buses are parked in the open, exacerbating the heat issue.
“You have to cool down your buses before you head to the number one queue,” he explained.
Edward told St. Lucia Times that the extreme heat forces drivers to consume more water.
He suggested establishing enclosed bus terminals could alleviate some of the issues.
“If we had enclosed bus terminal where you could get a little shelter from the sun. I think that would be a way to save on some of our costs,” he told St. Lucia Times.
In addition, the Gros Islet Bus Association President called on the governments of Saint Lucia and other countries to address climatechange and its effects on transportation infrastructure.
He hoped that bus drivers’ challenges shed light on the need for change.
Data shows that Saint Lucia’s average recorded temperatures have increased over the last 15 years.
Figures from the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services reveal the recorded temperature in Castries for August 2024 was 0.6◦C warmer than the average temperatures of the past 15 years (2009-2023).
Likewise, in Vieux Fort, August temperatures were 0.3 ◦C above the average of the past 15 years.
PHOTO: File image
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.