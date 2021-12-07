RDCC Discusses Strengthening Eastern Caribbean Debt Management

The Regional Debt Coordinating Committee (RDDC) convened on 3 December 2021 to strategise on a harmonised approach to public sector debt management and to consider the impact of the end of the London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR) on the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union’s (ECCU’s) debt portfolio. As ECCU member countries continue to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Government’s revenues have declined amidst depressed economic growth; while expenditures have increased, as governments channel additional resources to the health sector and to persons affected by the Pandemic. The Regional Government Securities Market (RGSM) has provided useful resources to governments