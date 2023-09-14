Rayneau Blames Apathy For Non-Implementation Of His Agriculture Project In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Local entrepreneur Rayneau Gajadhar has blamed the apathy of successive Saint Lucia governments for the non-implementation of his significant agriculture exports project on the Island.

The project has taken off in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where Gajadhar said he found support and ‘energy’ for the initiative.

However, he said that the project is open to the other Islands.

The Saint Lucia businessman launched Rayneau Industries Limited to assist farmers.

The company buys all farmers’ agricultural products, pays the farmers immediately, and seeks export markets.

Reports out of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines indicate that Rayneau Industries Limited is nearing the end of its first year of food export operations and has established a network of hundreds of farmers in the country.

Gajadhar explained that he had the idea for the project between 2007 and 2008.

“I saw the great need for agriculture to support the economies,” he told St. Lucia Times.

He recalled submitting documents to then Prime Minister Stephenson King, Dr. Kenny Anthony, Allen Chastanet, and Philip J. Pierre.

“I have had meetings with the Ministers of Agriculture of each of those times and I did not get the response that I was looking for. The energy wasn’t there. The drive wasn’t there,” the Saint Lucia businessman stated.

He said he happened to be in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at a meeting and pitched the idea to Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar.

“He picked it up and made it a reality within thirty days, and here we are in Saint Vincent doing this project,” Gajadhar explained.

“The demand that we have in Saint Vincent, the banks are giving loans. The credit unions are giving loans to farmers once again because they recognise a guaranteed market for the products and the return to pay back the loans is there,” he revealed.

According to Gajadhar, successive Saint Lucia governments ‘did not have the appetite’ for his initiative.

