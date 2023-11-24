Raul Conde, Father Of Erica Mena’s Son, Dead At 52, Fat Joe & DJ Khaled Pay Tribute

Erica Mena has revealed that the father of her eldest son, Raul Conde, a former member of Terror Squad, has passed away. In a message posted to her Instagram account, Erica posted a photo of Conde along with her son when he was just a toddler.

Conde is a member of the Terror Squad, Hip Hop music collective featuring artists like Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and DJ Khaled.

Erica Mena has rarely shared information about Conde or her son online, but she revealed that her son was grieving the loss of his dad.

“My son officially has a broken heart. Life is so short. Please love on your people,” She wrote on Instagram.

Erica Mena Instagram

Fat Joe and a number of Conde’s close friends and others associated with Terror Squad left messages of condolences for the rapper.

“My Day 1 how can a man love another man more than your own biological family. You are 1 of 1 the most loyal EVE,” Fat Joe said in a lengthy post on Instagram. “We did it since kids we did everything we dreamed of i love you with every fiber in my body. I thought we’d get old together and look back at the times we had and laugh. No one understood me like you, you were God sent my brother I wish I could get one last talk with you. My Condolences to the CONDE FAMILY ty for letting us have RAUL for all these years i can tell you not a moment in my life i won’t love and cherish every minute every second I’ve had with RAUL. i want everyone to wish my brother a safe passage to Heaven cause he loved GOD SO MUCH WE ARE TERROR SQUAD 4 Life I love you RAUL TILL WE MEET AGAIN,” He continued.

DJ Khaled also paid homage to the artist, writing, “Love you my brother. You are very rare you the definition of a true brother friend. U always wanted to see everyone win. Raul, I love you brother…we going miss U,” he wrote on Instagram.

Others like Tyson Beckford, Buju Banton, and Juelz Santana also left messages in the comments.

“Damn Raul I can’t believe this! My heart is broken. When you see Joe you see Raul, day one real one! Rest in Paradise my friend. Condolences to all family members and friends and all who had a opportunity to meet him,” Beckford said.

Santana wrote, “SORRY FOR YOUR LOST MY BROTHER!!!! I KNOW THIS 1 HIT DIFFERENT BUT HLD YA HEAD!!! HES ALWAYS WITH U MAY HE REST WELL.” While Buju Banton added, “Bro I can’t even tell you how this touches me , my heart hurts bro u was a true warrior.”

French Montana added, “Crazy ! Love that guy hold your head crack,” while Raekwon added, “My bro. my the most high comfort you in his kingdom.

Conde was 52 years old at the time of his death. It’s unclear if he was ailing as mentioned by Buju Banton.