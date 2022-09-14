‘Ras Ipa’ Supports Gabby’s Controversial Poem About The Queen – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The President of the Imperial Ethiopian World Federation Peter ‘Ras Ipa’ Isaac says Barbados Cultural Ambassador Anthony ‘Gabby’ Carter deserves applause over a controversial poem about the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The poem circulated on social media after the Queen’s death on September 8.

Among other things, it referred to the late monarch as ‘a quiet wicked woman’ who inherited millions of pounds from the gains of slavery yet allowed each colony to wallow in poverty.

Entitled ‘Good Riddance To Rubbish’ the work has become the subject of controversy.

Former Barbados High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Guy Hewitt strongly condemned it.

According to Barbados Today, Hewitt said it was in poor taste and had brought ‘dishonour’ to Barbados.

The publication also quoted the former diplomat as saying that the poem displayed Gabby’s ignorance of the role of a constitutional monarchy, the history of the Commonwealth of Nations, and the late Queen’s role in it.

But Saint Lucia’s Peter ‘Ras Ipa’ Isaac has a different view.

“I must agree that Gabby is on point as a Barbados Cultural Ambassador,” Isaac told St Lucia Times.

He declared that the Royal family had benefitted from the African slave trade and had not given up the wealth gained as a result of the suffering of Africans.

According to Isaac, Gabby deserves loud applause for the stand he took in his poem.

“I feel proud of persons like Gabby,” he declared, adding that the Barbadian Calypsonian had exposed the wickedness of slavery and colonialism.

“(The Queen)directly enjoyed the fruits of our labour, the wealth of Africa that she inherited, and the riches of our ancestors,” Isaac declared, adding that there has been no formal apology forthcoming.

And he described the region’s mourning over her death as ‘an extreme form of hypocrisy.’

Gabby has been quoted as saying that he would give up his cultural ambassador designation before he apologises for the poem about Queen Elizabeth II.

