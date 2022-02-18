Rare ‘danger-to-life’ red weather alert issued as storm is forecast to be UK’s worst in three decades

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Millions of people in the UK have been told to stay home for their own safety and dozens of flights were canceled on Friday as storm Eunice made landfall in the country, bringing hurricane-force winds that ripped off a rooftop and crushed a vehicle in a London suburb.

The UK Met Office issued a rare “danger-to-life” red weather alert Thursday, and by Friday morning reported winds above 90 miles per hours (mph), in what is forecast to be the country’s worst storm in three decades.

A CNN reporter witnesses a rooftop flying off a home in the southwestern London area of Surbiton. The roof crushed a car parked on the street. Video footage showed a train electricity line hit by debris.

Social media video showed a lifeboat building with part of its rooftop blown off at Sennen beach in Cornwall, where strong winds were pushing waves above a seawall.

Authorities are expecting gusts that cause travel delays, power cuts and possible mobile phone coverage outages.

