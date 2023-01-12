Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka Expecting First Child Together

Cordae and Noami Osaka are expecting their first child together, the tennis player announced on Wednesday.

Naomi Osaka, who has been off the court for a bit, revealed the ecstatic news on her Instagram account, along with a photo of a sonogram showing a baby in an advanced stage. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” the tennis star captioned the photo of the sonogram.

She also released a statement where she spoke about looking forward to experiencing motherhood. The 25-year-old pro tennis player has been dating Cordae since 2019, but in the latter part of 2022, she announced a break from the sport to work on her mental health.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote in the statement.

Naomi Osaka added that she anticipates motherhood and having her child at her matches. “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure,” she said.

The athlete continued. “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

The young mother-to-be also acknowledged her life changing, noting that, “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

Meanwhile, Billboard reported that Cordae has confirmed he is the father of the child, although Osaka did not mention him in her post.