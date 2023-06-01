Ramnaresh Sarwan Questions Daren Sammy’s Head Coach Appointment – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Former West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan has questioned Daren Sammy’s appointment as West Indies white-ball coach over Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) hired Sammy last month as white-ball head coach.

The thirty-nine-year-old Saint Lucian has coached Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL and the St. Lucia Kings in the CPL.

CWI gave him the job as white-ball head coach, although the former West Indies captain did not have a level three coaching certificate.

– Advertisement –

However, Ramnaresh Sarwan took to social media to question how Sammy got the job over Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who was on the shortlist.

“Chanderpaul is fully qualified with a level III certificate, and Sammy has almost zero coaching qualifications. Shockingly, Daren Sammy confirmed as coach. How is this possible? “Sarwan stated.

He asserted that the CWI President has a professional and moral obligation to the Caribbean people and, without delay, to make public the method used to select the coach.

In addition, Sarwan noted that two people were shortlisted of twenty-two who were interviewed for the white-ball coaching position.

“The big question is why were the other twenty persons/coaches not made known to CWI directors, and also, why is this a big secret and being kept away from the cricketing public? In the interest of transparency, those names should have been made available, at least to directors of CWI,” he wrote.

“Is it because Chanderpaul is a Guyanese and Sammy is from the Windward Islands? If not, what is it?” Sarwan asked regarding Sammy’s head coach appointment over Chanderpaul.

Sarwan said he was always aware that West Indies cricket has insularity, but he asserted that nepotism was becoming very prominent with this administration.

At a recent news conference, Sammy declared that his strongest assets are willpower and self-belief.

“If I look at my journey to being here, no one thought I would play test cricket or even captain the West Indies. Life is about breaking barriers, believing in yourself trusting in the processes that could lead to success,” he told the news conference last week.

And amid criticism of his head coach appointment, Sammy disclosed that he had started the process of being certified.

He told reporters that he was working with the West Indies team and developing himself as a coach regarding needed qualifications.

“Once I understand what is required and I am doing everything in my power to do what is required, that’s all that matters to me. I am paid to try and bring results to West Indies cricket and I am vouching now that I will do it to the best of my ability,” Sammy declared.

– Advertisement –