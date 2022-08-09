Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Arrested At LAX Says His Attorney

Rae Sremmurd rapper Slim Jxmmi was arrested at LAX.

It has been confirmed that Slim Jxmmi was detained at Los Angeles International Airport following a warrant for his arrest. The arrest happened last Sunday, August 7, after border agents executed a warrant. The arrest appears to have something to do with the “No Type” rapper’s alleged connection to a Georgia drug case. Reports indicate that the rapper, whose real name is Aaquil Brown, was on his way back into the US from Canada when agents of the Customs and Border Patrol took him into custody after they found a warrant for his arrest.

According to the agency, the outstanding Georgia warrant results from charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

His lawyer, Steve Sadow, has since come out refuting the claims and saying that the arrest was simply a matter of miscommunication. Sadow further explained that the Cobb County Probation Office in Georgia was not informed that the rapper’s warrant was dismissed by a Magistrate Court back in July.

Sadow also spoke with reporters and said that the Cobb County Probation Office was not made aware that the arrest warrant was dismissed. Because of that, the Office did not withdraw its probation violation warrant, TMZ reported.

“When Aaquil came back from Canada into LA airport, he was arrested on the probation violation warrant. We expect that warrant to be withdrawn in the next day or so, and then Aaquil will be released,” he added.

If that’s true, he can breathe a sigh of relief as not too long ago, he was arrested for misdemeanor battery following a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, Kee. In that incident, the “Come Get Her” rapper was said to have attacked her and pulled out her hair extensions.

Eventually, the case was dropped not too long after Kee backtracked on her initial statement and said that the allegations were not true and that he did not hit her. Hopefully, this doesn’t prove too much of a distraction for him as he’s currently working on new music with his brother Rae Sremmurd and Swae Lee for their upcoming album Sremm4Life.

However, if the matter is not cleared, he could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He’s currently being held without bail.