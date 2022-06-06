Queen’s Birthday Honours – Recipients Announced – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
The Queen has been graciously pleased on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Birthday, and on the advice of Her Majesty’s Saint Lucia Ministers to approve of the following Honours in the Birthday Honours List, 2022:
Commander of the British Empire
CBE
Francis Percival MACDONALD
For his contribution to Community Services, Development and Outreach Programmes towards alleviating poverty
OBE
To be Ordinary Officers of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
Anthony Theodore GOBAT
For contribution to Business and to Tourism
To be Ordinary Members of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent
Order of the British Empire
MBE
Peterson JN. CHARLES
For services to the Community
Dr. Hilda Rosemarie HUSBANDS-MATHURIN
For National, Public and Community Service
Sister Marie Bridget ST. CROIX
For services to the Community
Mrs. Jacqueline Louise VITE
For her contribution to Community Services, Development and Outreach Programmes towards alleviating poverty
British Empire Medal (BEM)
British Empire Medal (Civil Division)
Mrs. Marie Zita CELISE
For services to the Community
Louis DE LEON
For his contribution to Community Infrastructural Services and Development
John INCE
For services to the Community
Source: Government Information Service
