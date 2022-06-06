Queen’s Birthday Honours – Recipients Announced – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Queen has been graciously pleased on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Birthday, and on the advice of Her Majesty’s Saint Lucia Ministers to approve of the following Honours in the Birthday Honours List, 2022:

Commander of the British Empire

CBE

Francis Percival MACDONALD

For his contribution to Community Services, Development and Outreach Programmes towards alleviating poverty

OBE

To be Ordinary Officers of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Anthony Theodore GOBAT

For contribution to Business and to Tourism

To be Ordinary Members of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent

Order of the British Empire

MBE

Peterson JN. CHARLES

For services to the Community

Dr. Hilda Rosemarie HUSBANDS-MATHURIN

For National, Public and Community Service

Sister Marie Bridget ST. CROIX

For services to the Community

Mrs. Jacqueline Louise VITE

For her contribution to Community Services, Development and Outreach Programmes towards alleviating poverty

British Empire Medal (BEM)

British Empire Medal (Civil Division)

Mrs. Marie Zita CELISE

For services to the Community

Louis DE LEON

For his contribution to Community Infrastructural Services and Development

John INCE

For services to the Community

Source: Government Information Service

