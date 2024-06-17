Qualifying Calypsonians Announced For Monarch Semi-Final – St. Lucia Times

After a gruelling week of competition, 18 Calypsonians have been selected to proceed to the semi-final round of the Calypso Monarch Competition, to be held this Sunday, June 23rd, at the National Cultural Centre.

Quarter-final shows of the Calypso Competition were spread across four exciting nights of Tent at the National Cultural Centre. Calypsonians from each of the four tents put on rousing displays for the judges and calypso lovers.

The 18 calypsonians selected to advance to the semi-final round of competition, are listed below in alphabetical order:

Sobriquet

Calypso Tent

Ashe

TOT/Soca Village

Blaze

Kaiso Pro’s Tent

Bingo

Fire One

Dezral

Fire One

Educator

Fire One

Gamtion

South Calypso Tent

Herb Black

TOT/Soca Village

King Kakal

South Calypso Tent

Menell

South Calypso Tent

Mica

TOT/Soca Village

Mighty Sizzler

Fire One

Oshun

South Calypso Tent

Qpid

TOT/Soca Village

Queen Yadzz

South Calypso Tent

Solange

Fire One

Taker

TOT/Soca Village

TC Brown

Kaiso Pro’s Tent

Ti Carro

TOT/Soca Village

Tickets for Calypso Semi-Finals are only $40 and available from Steve’s Barbershop and The Cell outlets island wide. At this stage, nine calypsonians will be selected to compete against the defending monarch: Ti-Blacks, for the 2024 Calypso Monarch title.

For updates relating to all carnival competitions, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The CPMC wishes all Calypsonians best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee. PHOTO: Ti Blacks – Reigning Calypso Monarch.