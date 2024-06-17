Qualifying Calypsonians Announced For Monarch Semi-Final – St. Lucia Times

After a gruelling week of competition, 18 Calypsonians have been selected to proceed to the semi-final round of the Calypso Monarch Competition, to be held this Sunday, June 23rd, at the National Cultural Centre.
Quarter-final shows of the Calypso Competition were spread across four exciting nights of Tent at the National Cultural Centre. Calypsonians from each of the four tents put on rousing displays for the judges and calypso lovers.
The 18 calypsonians selected to advance to the semi-final round of competition, are listed below in alphabetical order:
Sobriquet
Calypso Tent
Ashe
TOT/Soca Village
Blaze
Kaiso Pro’s Tent
Bingo
Fire One
Dezral
Fire One
Educator
Fire One
Gamtion
South Calypso Tent
Herb Black
TOT/Soca Village
King Kakal
South Calypso Tent
Menell
South Calypso Tent
Mica
TOT/Soca Village
Mighty Sizzler
Fire One
Oshun
South Calypso Tent
Qpid
TOT/Soca Village
Queen Yadzz
South Calypso Tent
Solange
Fire One
Taker
TOT/Soca Village
TC Brown
Kaiso Pro’s Tent
Ti Carro
TOT/Soca Village
Tickets for Calypso Semi-Finals are only $40 and available from Steve’s Barbershop and The Cell outlets island wide. At this stage, nine calypsonians will be selected to compete against the defending monarch: Ti-Blacks, for the 2024 Calypso Monarch title.
For updates relating to all carnival competitions, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The CPMC wishes all Calypsonians best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.
SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee. PHOTO: Ti Blacks – Reigning Calypso Monarch.
