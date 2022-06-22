Qualifiers For 2022 Calypso Monarch Semi Finals Announced – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
The eighteen (18) qualifiers for the Calypso Monarch Semi Finals have been announced by the CPMC/ CMMC following the quarter finals stage of competition which took place over the last four days, Friday June 17 to Monday June 20, 2022.
The following artistes listed in alphabetical order will proceed to the Calypso Monarch Semi Finals:
Artiste
Tent
Animator
South Calypso Tent
Blaize
Kaiso Pros Tent
De Jenerator
Kaiso Pros Tent
Dezral
Fire One Tent
Dycer Fontelio
South Calypso Tent
Educator
Fire One Tent
Herb Black
Soca Village/Take Over Tent
Juice Man
Soca Village/Take Over Tent
J’urgen
Soca Village/Take Over Tent
Menell
South Calypso Tent
Mighty K
South Calypso Tent
Mighty Sizzler
Fire One Tent
Mystic
Kaiso Pros Tent
Oshun
South Calypso Tent
Ready
Fire One Tent
Solange
Fire One Tent
T C Brown
Kaiso Pros Tent
Walleigh
Soca Village/Take Over Tent
Calypso Semi-Finals will take place at the National Cultural Centre on Sunday June 26, 2022 from 4.00pm. Tickets to the semi-finals cost $40 and can be purchased at The Cell. Other ticket outlets will be announced by the CPMC.
For updates relating to the Calypso Monarch Competition, visit www.carnivalsaitlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook or Instagram.
– Advertisement –
The CPMC and CMMC takes this time to thank all artistes who have participated in the competition up to this stage or who have performed at the Calypso Tents.
Your commitment and dedication to the art of Calypso goes a long in ensuring that St. Lucia Carnival remains the greatest Carnival. The Committee also takes time to wish all artistes best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Calypso Monarch.
Source: Carnival Music Management Committee
– Advertisement –