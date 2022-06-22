Qualifiers For 2022 Calypso Monarch Semi Finals Announced – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The eighteen (18) qualifiers for the Calypso Monarch Semi Finals have been announced by the CPMC/ CMMC following the quarter finals stage of competition which took place over the last four days, Friday June 17 to Monday June 20, 2022.

The following artistes listed in alphabetical order will proceed to the Calypso Monarch Semi Finals:

Artiste

Tent

Animator

South Calypso Tent

Blaize

Kaiso Pros Tent

De Jenerator

Kaiso Pros Tent

Dezral

Fire One Tent

Dycer Fontelio

South Calypso Tent

Educator

Fire One Tent

Herb Black

Soca Village/Take Over Tent

Juice Man

Soca Village/Take Over Tent

J’urgen

Soca Village/Take Over Tent

Menell

South Calypso Tent

Mighty K

South Calypso Tent

Mighty Sizzler

Fire One Tent

Mystic

Kaiso Pros Tent

Oshun

South Calypso Tent

Ready

Fire One Tent

Solange

Fire One Tent

T C Brown

Kaiso Pros Tent

Walleigh

Soca Village/Take Over Tent

Calypso Semi-Finals will take place at the National Cultural Centre on Sunday June 26, 2022 from 4.00pm. Tickets to the semi-finals cost $40 and can be purchased at The Cell. Other ticket outlets will be announced by the CPMC.

For updates relating to the Calypso Monarch Competition, visit www.carnivalsaitlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook or Instagram.

The CPMC and CMMC takes this time to thank all artistes who have participated in the competition up to this stage or who have performed at the Calypso Tents.

Your commitment and dedication to the art of Calypso goes a long in ensuring that St. Lucia Carnival remains the greatest Carnival. The Committee also takes time to wish all artistes best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Calypso Monarch.

Source: Carnival Music Management Committee

