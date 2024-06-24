Qualifiers Announced For 2024 Soca & Calypso Monarch Finals

After a packed weekend of activities for Lucian Carnival, including the semi-finals of the Groovy & Power Soca, and Calypso Monarch; organizing agency, the Carnival Planning and Management Committee has announced the finalists for the 2024 Soca and Calypso Monarch Competitions.

The Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competition will be held on July 5, 2024, at the SAB, Vigie.

9 artistes in each category, have been selected to compete against reigning monarchs, Arthur Allain and Imran Nerdy for a chance to win the titles. Tickets are only $60. The qualifying artistes below are listed in alphabetical order and not indicative of scores.

Groovy Soca Qualifiers

Power Soca Qualifiers

1

Carlton CR Roberts

Ah Happy

1

Bronxx, Mata, Ricky T

Better Than Them

2

Ezra D’Funmachine

Sèlibwèy

2

Ezra D’Funmachine

BeYoutiful

3

Imran Nerdy

Money

3

Kisha Kay, Nicole David

It’s Carnival

4

Jiggy & Ezra D’Funmachine

Movè

4

Mantius

Any Ting

5

Kisha Kay

By Myself

5

Orion

Good Day

6

Mantius

Royal

6

Ricky T

Look Something To Talk About

7

Ricky T

Just your Turn

7

Sedale, Mata, Bronxx

More Rum

8

Sly

Damn Proud Lucian

8

Siah

Money Behaviour

9

Ti Blacks

Seasons

9

Sly

Breakaway

The Calypso Monarch competition will be held on July 6, 2024, at the SAB, Vigie. 9 calypsonians been selected to compete against reigning monarch, Ti Blacks for a chance to win the Calypso Monarch title. Tickets are only $60. The qualifying calypsonians are listed below in alphabetical order and not indicative of scores.

Calypso Monarch Finalists

1

Dezral

De Biggest Gun

A Wish For Fish

2

Educator

Youth Economy

Vaccine For Crime

3

Gamtion

Clone that Man

White Lady

4

Herb Black

Sing for Them

Get Up And Walk

5

Menell

One Vision One Caribbean

Diary Of A Woman

6

Mica

No Hearts

Text Lingo

7

Solange

Last Man Standing

Fadda Facts

8

TC Brown

Fillip

De Spirit of St. Lucia

9

Ti Carro

Don’t Play With A Minor

Ah Doing It For Slavery

Tickets can be purchased from The Cell outlets island wide and Steve’s Barbershop in Castries.

For updates relating to all carnival competitions, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The CPMC wishes all artistes best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee. PHOTO: Ti Blacks – reigning Calypso Monarch