Qualifiers Announced For 2024 Soca & Calypso Monarch Finals

After a packed weekend of activities for Lucian Carnival, including the semi-finals of the Groovy & Power Soca, and Calypso Monarch; organizing agency, the Carnival Planning and Management Committee has announced the finalists for the 2024 Soca and Calypso Monarch Competitions.
The Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competition will be held on July 5, 2024, at the SAB, Vigie.
9 artistes in each category, have been selected to compete against reigning monarchs, Arthur Allain and Imran Nerdy for a chance to win the titles. Tickets are only $60. The qualifying artistes below are listed in alphabetical order and not indicative of scores.
Groovy Soca Qualifiers
Power Soca Qualifiers
#
Artist
Song Title
#
Artist
Song Title
1
Carlton CR Roberts
Ah Happy
1
Bronxx, Mata, Ricky T
Better Than Them
2
Ezra D’Funmachine
Sèlibwèy
2
Ezra D’Funmachine
BeYoutiful
3
Imran Nerdy
Money
3
Kisha Kay, Nicole David
It’s Carnival
4
Jiggy & Ezra D’Funmachine
Movè
4
Mantius
Any Ting
5
Kisha Kay
By Myself
5
Orion
Good Day
6
Mantius
Royal
6
Ricky T
Look Something To Talk About
7
Ricky T
Just your Turn
7
Sedale, Mata, Bronxx
More Rum
8
Sly
Damn Proud Lucian
8
Siah
Money Behaviour
9
Ti Blacks
Seasons
9
Sly
Breakaway
The Calypso Monarch competition will be held on July 6, 2024, at the SAB, Vigie. 9 calypsonians been selected to compete against reigning monarch, Ti Blacks for a chance to win the Calypso Monarch title. Tickets are only $60. The qualifying calypsonians are listed below in alphabetical order and not indicative of scores.
Calypso Monarch Finalists
#
Calypsonian
Song Title
Song Title
1
Dezral
De Biggest Gun
A Wish For Fish
2
Educator
Youth Economy
Vaccine For Crime
3
Gamtion
Clone that Man
White Lady
4
Herb Black
Sing for Them
Get Up And Walk
5
Menell
One Vision One Caribbean
Diary Of A Woman
6
Mica
No Hearts
Text Lingo
7
Solange
Last Man Standing
Fadda Facts
8
TC Brown
Fillip
De Spirit of St. Lucia
9
Ti Carro
Don’t Play With A Minor
Ah Doing It For Slavery
Tickets can be purchased from The Cell outlets island wide and Steve’s Barbershop in Castries.
For updates relating to all carnival competitions, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The CPMC wishes all artistes best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.
SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee. PHOTO: Ti Blacks – reigning Calypso Monarch