PWA Urges Cops To Be Vigilant After Murder Of Off-Duty Officer – St. Lucia Times News

The Police Welfare Association (PWA) has called on members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) to be vigilant following the murder on Saturday night of off-duty Constable Nathan Timaitre .

Timaitre’s colleague Special Police Constable Isaac Calvin, alias King, sustained serious injury.

According to reports, the two were involved in a cash escort for a local business when they came under gunfire at Bocage, Castries.

“The rest of us who are there know the job must go on so be strengthened, be vigilant when they go out there. Ensure that your surroundings are safe ensure that your colleague is safe. Let us be each other’s keeper. Let us lookout for one another and work together so that all of us who are still here can be as safe as possible,” PWA Public Relations Officer Stanislas Albert said.

Stanislas Albert

Albert said the PWA is sad because of the death of Constable Timaitre and was praying that Constable Calvin would continue to be strengthened and fight for his life at the OKEU Hospital.

And he urged members of the RSLPF to take courage and not become disheartened by the tragedy.

Albert also called on members of the public not to be disheartened.

The police are still out there. We are working to ensure the safety of every citizen of this country. We are out there working. We will continue to do what we are doing and continue to implement new procedures to ensure every citizen and visitor is safe,” he told reporters.

Headline photo: Officer takes part in police operation (Stock image)

