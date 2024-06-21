PWA President Confident Of Police Integrity, Capability

The President of the Police Welfare Association, Camron Laure, has expressed full confidence in the capability and integrity of the police and members he represents, including investigators.

Laure spoke to reporters after a news conference held by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Daarsrean Greene.

Greene had, among other things, called for a special agency to investigate police killings.

The DPP had also indicated that in two separate police slayings, one of which involved the death of five men in Vieux Fort in 2011, there was sufficient evidence to warrant the arrest and formal interviewing of the officers involved on suspicion of reckless manslaughter.

PWA President Laure called on police officers to continue holding their heads high and do their best to fight crime within the law, notwithstanding what the news conference heard.

“I think now, more than ever, the police have to be each other’s keeper. So I am asking the the members I represent to be each other’s keeper. Be brave, be vigilant,” he stated.

Regarding a special agency to investigate police killings, Laure told reporters if that were best, the authorities would no what is necessary to create the body.

“We have absolutely no problems with anybody investigating the police. We always do our best to operate above board and within the confines of the law,” the PWA President stated.

“We will provide all the necessary assistance to the persons who need assistance, but our focus is crime fighting and that is what we are going to do,” Laure declared.