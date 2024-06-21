PWA President Confident Of Police Integrity, Capability

The President of the Police Welfare Association, Camron Laure, has expressed full confidence in the capability and integrity of the police and members he represents, including investigators.
Laure spoke to reporters after a news conference held by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Daarsrean Greene.
Greene had, among other things, called for a special agency to investigate police killings.
The DPP had also indicated that in two separate police slayings, one of which involved the death of five men in Vieux Fort in 2011, there was sufficient evidence to warrant the arrest and formal interviewing of the officers involved on suspicion of reckless manslaughter.
PWA President Laure called on police officers to continue holding their heads high and do their best to fight crime within the law, notwithstanding what the news conference heard.
“I think now, more than ever, the police have to be each other’s keeper. So I am asking the the members I represent to be each other’s keeper. Be brave, be vigilant,” he stated.
Regarding a special agency to investigate police killings, Laure told reporters if that were best, the authorities would no what is necessary to create the body.
“We have absolutely no problems with anybody investigating the police. We always do our best to operate above board and within the confines of the law,” the PWA President stated.
“We will provide all the necessary assistance to the persons who need assistance, but our focus is crime fighting and that is what we are going to do,” Laure declared.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.