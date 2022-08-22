‘Put The Guns Down!’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The aunt of Saint Lucia’s latest homicide victim has appealed for an end to the violence plaguing the country, particularly gun violence.

“Put the guns down,” Lydia Poul declared on Monday after her 27-year-old nephew Kevin Mc Phee succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds overnight at Monchy, Gros Islet.

The death of the Caye Mange resident brings to 43 the number of homicides so far for the year.

His aunt told St Lucia Times that the fatal shooting had traumatised a female who was with the deceased at the time of the incident.

“Them boys have to pray, ask God to change them, and put the guns down,” the aunt declared.

“God will deal with the person because God sees everything. If you want to play violent and think your turn will not come, one day your turn will come,” she stated.

And the aunt recalled that Kevin Mc Phee’s younger brother also died violently.

Kareem Mc Phee

Police received a report that the body of twenty-three-year-old Kareem Mc Phee was inside a parked motor vehicle near the Pigeon Island Causeway in September 2020.

He had been shot multiple times.

Headline photo: Kevin Mc Phee

