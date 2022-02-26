‘Put Down The Guns!’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police Commissioner Milton Desir has called on criminals to either lay down their weapons or have the police cause them to do so.

On Friday, Desir was addressing a ceremony to hand over 11 new vehicles to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

“Put down the guns. If you cannot do it willingly I could assure you the police officers will cause you to do it and I make no bones about it. To you officers, once you are acting within the ambit of the law you will be supported right through,” the Police Commissioner declared to applause from the gathering.

Desir said the eleven patrol vehicle provided by the government give hope to many citizens who call law enforcement officers for help but have to wait for hours because transportation is unavailable.

“As Commissioner of Police I submit that this escapade by a minority of cowardly un-stately, non law abiding citizens has to stop. It must stop and therefore it is critical that we have the necessary tools to continue to mount the fight against these criminals to restore peace and tranquility among our citizens,” Desir expressed.

Since the beginning of the year, Saint Lucia has recorded thirteen homicides.

They include a double-homicide at La Toc, Castries, in which a man and a woman succumbed to gunshot wounds and the fatal shooting of three individuals at Coolie Town.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre described the crime situation in Saint Lucia as alarming.

And he expressed that the police must have pride in their work.

