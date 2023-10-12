‘Put Down The Guns’ – ECCO Expresses Condolences After Fatal Shooting Of Music Producer – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc. has extended condolences to the family of late Saint Lucia music producer Dayne Felix, while urging those who promote gun violence to lay down their arms.

Felix succumbed to gunshot injuries on Monday.

Preliminary police investigations indicated that a lone gunman shot the 25-year-old at Barre St. Joseph, Castries, where he lived.

“I also want to say it is a sad day when we keep losing our young people, and we keep losing our young creators,” ECCO Chief Executive Officer Martin James stated.

He called on all individuals involved in gun violence activity to put down their firearms.

“Put down the guns. We hear it all the time, you know, but we need to stop it because we are actually damaging our nation. We are retarding our nation,” the ECCO official asserted.

“We want to encourage those producers and creators and those persons to understand that there’s a lot to earn, there’s a lot that could happen. It’s not just financial. You also have that right to speak to that creation and you are actually impacting a generation with your works and what you do,” James declared.

He said the death of Dayne Felix, an ECCO member, was a sad day for music, the creative industry, and Saint Lucia.

“We really want to encourage them to hold strong and be strengthened,” James said regarding the deceased’s family.

He explained that the death of the Saint Lucia music producer was a significant loss to Saint Lucia and the world where his music had begun reaching.

