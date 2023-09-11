Public Service Toastmasters Club, Sandals Plan Beach Cleanup – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Public Service Toastmasters Club and the Sandals Foundation have announced a beach cleanup for Sunday, 17th September 2023, starting at 6:00 a.m., at the Rendezvous Beach, Vigie.

The initiative will end at St. James Morgan Bay Beach, and the organisers have invited everyone to participate in the cleanup and family fun day activities.

“Climate change continues to be of increasing importance to the environment,” a Public Service Toastmasters Club release regarding the beach cleanup observed.

“This is as we are experiencing one of the, if not the, hottest summer, in what is supposed to be the hurricane season,” the release noted.

It observed that keeping coastlines and beaches free from plastic and other waste protects the marine ecosystem, humans, and mainland animals by mitigating water scarcity, droughts, and flooding.

According to the release, the shared mandate of the Public Service Toastmasters Club and the Sandals Foundation in the beach cleanup is to develop leadership through collaboration, resulting in environmental preservation for future generations.

The activity also aims to improve local beaches’ beautification and raise awareness of the importance of protecting our aquatic animals.

“We hope to rally support from the community and organisations through participation,” the organisers said.

Headline photo: Litter on Vigie Beach (File image)

