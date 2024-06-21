Public Service Department Transforming Its Operations

Saint Lucia’s Department of the Public Service has undertaken what Public Service Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte described as ‘the mammoth and ambitious task’ of transforming its operations and service delivery.

“The public can expect to see significant changes in the legislation governing the public service. For example, we have embarked on a Strategic Plan and Operations Manual,” Albert-Poyotte disclosed in a Public Service Day message.

The Minister explained that the manual would chart the new direction.

According to the Babonneau MP, the intention is to ensure continued relevance and efficiency.

Albert-Poyotte, also responsible for Labour and Gender Affairs, noted ‘significant’ investments in several areas.

She said the areas included Human Resources, Organizational Development, Facilities Management, and Training.

Albert-Poyotte observed that the Training Division is vital in providing and facilitating professional development courses for public officers.

In the area of technology, she declared that the Division of Public Sector Modernization continues to push the digitization of services offered to the public through the digiGov Project.

Saint Lucia’s Public Service Day commemoration will feature activities spanning an entire week from June 17 to June 23.

The activities include “Job Shadowing” at respective government agencies for 3rd and 4th form students, “Mingle Tuesday“, and “Staff Appreciation and Recognition Day“.

Friday, June 21, is “Wear Orange Day”.

On that day, an Ecumenical Church Service will also be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Castries at 9:30 a.m.

This will be followed by a grand fair at Derek Walcott Square, where ministries will showcase their new initiatives and services to the public.

The week-long activities will culminate on Sunday, June 23, with a Fun Walk starting at 6:00 a.m. from Courts Marisule to the SAB Vigie Playing Field.

However, the highlight of Public Service Day 2024 will be the “Minister’s Top Performer Awards,” which will be held later.

The Public Service Minister applauded public officers for their dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to improving citizens’ lives and ensuring Saint Lucia’s sustainable development.

At the same time, the veteran former trade unionist declared that the public service must evolve to meet new challenges and seize emerging opportunities.