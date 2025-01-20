Public Servants to Get Back Pay on February 20

The Cabinet has agreed to pay an additional $32 million in back pay to over 11 000 public servants this month.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed that following successful negotiations between the Government Negotiating Team (GNT) and the Trade Union Federation (TUF), the tax-free back pay will be disbursed on February 20.

The TUF consists of six bargaining agents representing the interests of the more than 11 000 public servants who will benefit from the back pay. These include the Saint Lucia Civil Service Association, the Saint Lucia Fire Service Association, the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association, the Saint Lucia Nurses Association, the Saint Lucia Teachers Union, and the Vieux-Fort Dock and General Workers Union.

The GNT and TUF concluded negotiations last December, including discussions on salary increases over two consecutive trienniums. The Cabinet approved the terms of the agreement last month.

During the first triennium (2022-2025), public servants will receive a six per cent salary increase. In the second triennium (2025-2028), salaries will rise by an additional seven per cent.