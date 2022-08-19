Public Access To Gros Piton Nature Trail, Anse L’ Ivorgne, Soufriere – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Physical Development and Urban Renewal in response to concerns expressed by members of the general public with regards to the blockage of the access to the Gros Piton Trail through Anse L ’Ivorgne has examined the registered rights of the public to access the parcel of land on which the trail is located.

The mandate of the Department of Physical Development and Urban Renewal among other things, is to maintain the Land Registry records and manage state owned lands including the Queen’s Chain.

An examination of the Land Registry records for the Mondesir Estate in Soufriere has beenundertaken. This investigation sought to clarify the registered rights of public access to the Gros Piton trail where it traverses through Anse L’ Ivorgne.

The outcome of the investigation revealed the following:

1. There is a registered public vehicular right of way from the Anse L’Ivorgne main road to the Queen’s Chain and the Anse L ’Ivorgne Beach. The alignment of this access is through the parcel of land commonly known as the Mondesir Estate. It partly aligns to the AnseL’ Ivorgne River and culminates on the Anse L’ Ivorgne Beach.

2. The Gros Piton Trail which branches off this right of way is not a registered vehicular orpedestrian right of way. This trail has been enjoyed by the public at the generosity of theowners of the Mondesir Estate on whose land the trail is located.

3. The Gros Piton Trail is maintained and managed by the Soufriere Regional DevelopmentFoundation.

The Department of Physical Development and Urban Renewal reassures the public that the access to the Queen’s Chain and the Anse L’ Ivorgne beach shall remain an uninterrupted public access to be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike without fear of intimidation.

SOURCE: Department of Physical Development and Urban Renewal

