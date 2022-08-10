Psychosocial Training For BTC Staff – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Efforts continue unabated at improving the level and quality of service being provided to wards at the island’s lone juvenile rehabilitation institution – the Boys Training Centre (BTC).

Towards this end, BTC staff were recently on the receiving end of a two-day training program in modern Psychosocial and Trauma Methods, administered by staff of the United States based Harding University.

Harding University is a private learning institution established in 1924 with its main campus in Arkansas, USA. It is the Largest University in Arkansas and is associated with the Church of Christ in Saint Lucia.

Psychotherapist and Professor at Harding University Todd Pattern notes that one of the goals of the Harding team is to serve communities and help guide staff in managing conflict in ways that minimizes unmanageable circumstances.

“We have a yearly visit to Saint Lucia and we always make an effort to visit the Boys Training Centre. We are a church affiliated group that always serves the community. We did this at this facility especially when Botham Jean, who attended Harding University was alive, and so we intend to continue. The staff received training in trauma and psychosocial resolving methods while the wards were engaged in sporting activities,” noted Pattern.

Manager of the Boys Training Center (BTC) Wang Sonson expressed delight and appreciation for the latest training stating, “Any training that is offered to staff is welcomed; however, this particular training is essential and most importantly, it is coming from an international perspective. Out of that training I hope to see staff readily apply what they have learnt. This will not only benefit staff but it will change the way boys are rehabilitated. We at the BTC welcome all persons who show and take interest in the rehabilitation of BTC wards.”

The two-day training session ran from July 27 to July 28, 2022.

Source: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice & Empowerment

