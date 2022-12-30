Psychologist urges Vincentians to be realistic with their new year goals and resolutions

Black Immigrant Daily News

With the New Year fast approaching, local Psychologist Dr. Jozelle Miller is urging Vincentians to be realistic with their goals and resolutions for 2023.

Dr. Miller who was speaking on NBC Radio yesterday on the topic “The Benefits of Reflecting” said after reflecting and assessing the past year, Vincentians must then seek to set goals for 2023 that are attainable.

She is also encouraging Vincentians to have a positive mindset for the New Year and to develop themselves holistically.

