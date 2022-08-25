PROUD To Host Community Meeting For La Croix, Laborie Residents – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Housing and Local Government (under the PROUD), is continuing its social interventions aimed at empowering the residents and regularizing their occupation of Crown Lands in the community of La Croix, Laborie.

In this regard, all residents within this community are invited to a meeting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Laborie Boys’ Primary School to discuss matters of importance to the community.

Please be informed that as a precautionary measure and in an effort to practice social distancing for the prevention of the spread of the Novel COVID-19 Pandemic in Saint Lucia a limited number of persons are allowed within the hall.

In the event that you require additional information please contact the PROUD Office at telephone number 468-2600.

Let us continue to practice social distancing and take every precaution during this time seriously.

SOURCE: Department of Housing

